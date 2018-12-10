Doubting fidelity, Maharashtra man allegedly hits live-in partner on head with gas cylinder, kills her
A 23-year-old woman from Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Sunday, the police said.
Police said the accused used to doubt character of the woman.
In a fit of rage, he allegedly hit the woman’s head with a LPG cylinder at their residence in Golavli village before fleeing, a police official said.
The woman was rushed to hospital after police were informed by neighbours.
The accused, whose identity is withheld by the police, is on the run.
First Published: Dec 10, 2018 08:50 IST