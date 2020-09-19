e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Downward trend in Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate in last few days: Jain

Downward trend in Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate in last few days: Jain

The minister said due to the increased testing over the last 10 to 12 days, Delhi has been witnessing a “downward trend” in the Covid-19 positivity rate over the past two to three days.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 13:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
A health worker in PPE coveralls collects a swab samples from a MCD employee to test for Covid-19 infection, at Civic centre in New Delhi, on Friday.
A health worker in PPE coveralls collects a swab samples from a MCD employee to test for Covid-19 infection, at Civic centre in New Delhi, on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said there has been a downward trend in Covid-19 positivity rate in the national capital and it will lead to good results by next week.

“The positivity rate was 6.76 per cent on Friday. It has remained below 7 percent in the last two-three days. Last week, it was around 8 per cent,” he said.

The cumulative positivity rate has also dropped below 10 per cent for the first time, Jain said.

The minister said due to the increased testing over the last 10 to 12 days, Delhi has been witnessing a “downward trend” in the Covid-19 positivity rate over the past two to three days.

“It should lead to good results by next week,” he said.

On Friday, the city reported 4,127 new cases and 30 deaths. As many as 61,037 tests were conducted and the positivity rate stood at 6.76 per cent.

The cumulative positivity rate was 9.83 on Friday, down from 10.05 per cent on Tuesday.

tags
top news
From Gilgit to Pangong Tso, 10 factors to decide outcome at military talks
From Gilgit to Pangong Tso, 10 factors to decide outcome at military talks
CBI names Christian Michel James, others in supplementary charge sheet
CBI names Christian Michel James, others in supplementary charge sheet
NIA arrests 9 al Qaeda operatives after raids in West Bengal, Kerala
NIA arrests 9 al Qaeda operatives after raids in West Bengal, Kerala
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Parliament monsoon session: 97 people died on-board Shramik trains, govt tells Rajya Sabha
Parliament monsoon session: 97 people died on-board Shramik trains, govt tells Rajya Sabha
MI vs CSK Preview - The quintessential IPL blockbuster to kick things off
MI vs CSK Preview - The quintessential IPL blockbuster to kick things off
Altitude begins to take a toll in Ladakh
Altitude begins to take a toll in Ladakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In