Dowry, sex abuse by husband, father-in-law: Behind Kerala woman's suicide in Sharjah

A 33-year-old woman from Kerala and her baby were found dead in the UAE city of Sharjah. As per the initial reports, they died earlier this month, and it is suspected to be a case of murder-suicide as the woman, fed up over the alleged harassment she faced by her husband and in-laws, killed her baby and then herself. The case is suspected to be of a murder-suicide as the woman, fed up over the alleged harassment she faced by her husband and in-laws, killed her baby and then herself.(Getty Images)

As the investigation continues, a suicide note has been found on the woman's Facebook account, which reveals chilling allegations against her in-laws.

The Kundara Police in Kerala has registered cases against her husband, sister-in-law and father-in-law based on the note, which details the harrowing dowry harassment and sexual abuse she faced.

Head shaved over ‘fair skin’

The victim, who had moved to Sharjah after her marriage in 2020, was found dead along with her one-year-old daughter inside an apartment in Al Nahda, Sharjah.

As per reports, the suicide note revealed the 33-year-old had been subject to torture from her husband, father-in-law, and sister-in-law. As per the woman's mother, she was regularly harassed for dowry, humiliated for her appearance and isolated from everyone.

As per a PTI report, the mother also alleged that her granddaughter, just one-year-old, was physically harmed after the victim opposed to her husband's alleged extramarital affairs, and a legal notice for divorce was sent to her.

The victim's head was also allegedly shaved in order to make her "less attractive"," as she was fair-skinned while her husband and his family were dark-skinned, the complaint, as reported by PTI, stated.

‘Sexual abuse’ by husband, father-in-law

The victim's suicide note included sexual abuse allegations against her husband and father-in-law. When the woman confronted her husband over his father's behaviour with her, she was allegedly told - "I married you not just for myself, but for my father too."

“He [husband] used to watch certain videos and used to demand that I do those in bed. I was tortured and beaten up like a dog. I can’t take it anymore. Don’t spare them,” the woman allegedly wrote in the note, as per India Today.

The victim's husband has been named as the first-accused in the case. His sister and father as the second and third accused for abetment to suicide and dowry harassment.

A case has been registered under Sections 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 3 (penalty for giving or taking dowry) and 4 (penalty for demanding dowry) of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

(With inputs from PTI)