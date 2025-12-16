Tragic video of UP highway pile-up that killed 4 surfaces, aftermath points to scale of fire amid dense fog

A huge fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura engulfed vehicles after at least seven buses and three cars collided near Milestone 127 in a pile-up caused by low visibility due to dense fog in the early hours of Tuesday. According to Mathura district magistrate (DM) Chandra Prakash Singh, four people died in the incident. UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials in the Mathura district to reach the spot and ensure the best of treatment to those injured and burnt in the incident.(Hindustan Times)

A dramatic video of the aftermath of the tragedy surfaced on social media.

The video, shared by news agency ANI, showed police and rescue teams on the spot.

Charred vehicles can also be seen in the video. Watch the visuals here:

The incident occurred in the Baldev area of UP's Mathura district at 4:30 AM on Tuesday. Three of the four deceased were in the buses, while one was in the car. A dozen fire tenders and 14 ambulances have been deployed at the spot for the rescue operations.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath declares compensation for the victims

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the tragedy and has declared compensation of ₹2 lakh to the family members of each person who lost their lives in the incident. CM has also asked officials in the Mathura district to reach the spot and ensure the best of treatment to those injured and burnt in the incident.

“The incident took place at 4.30 AM on Tuesday at Milestone 127 of the Yamuna Expressway because of low visibility caused by dense fog. Seven buses and 3 cars piled up due to low visibility because of fog and this collision led to fire in which four have died and 25 injured” Mathura SSP Shlok Kumar told the media after reaching the spot of the incident.

“Those admitted are being treated, and none is reported to be serious. The traffic was diverted during rescue operation and injured are shifted by ambulances that reached. Fire has been doused,” the SSP added.