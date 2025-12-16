Fog triggers pile-up, 4 charred to death as 10 vehicles catch fire on Yamuna Expressway

Four people were killed and a fire broke out on the Yamuna Expressway Milestone 127 in Mathura after at least seven buses and three cars collided in a pile-up caused by low visibility due to fog. Police officials said 25 others have been admitted to the hospital. Mathura SP Suresh Chandra Rawat also informed the reporters that one of the buses involved in the accident was a roadways bus, and the other six were sleeper buses.(ANI screengrab)

Mathura SSP Shlok Kumar said none of the injured people is in a serious condition.

The incident took place in the Baldev area of Mathura at 4:30 am on Tuesday. Three of the four deceased were in the buses, while one was in the car.

Mathura SP Suresh Chandra Rawat told news agency ANI that one of the buses involved in the accident was a state roadways bus, and the other six were private sleeper buses. The fire has been brought under control.

An eyewitness said that the vehicles caught fire at around 4 am. “I was sleeping when the accident occurred. The bus was fully occupied. All the seats were full,” he told reporters.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken notice of the incident and has dispatched rescue officials to the scene. He has also announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives, and directed the best possible treatment to the injured.

A dozen fire tenders have reached the spot along with 14 ambulances to transfer the injured to the nearest Community Health Centre in Baldev.

Similar incidents have been reported due to the low visibility that persists in the winter season.

Earlier, on Monday, a massive pile-up occurred at the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh, where 18 vehicles were involved. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials said the chain reaction began when a passenger bus rammed into a dumper truck amid near-zero visibility.