Dream11 ventures into SIP, gold investments with Dream Money after new gaming law impact | Details

After the Online Gaming Bill was given presidential assent, Dream11's parent company announced a new venture for the company. With a ban on all online money games, Dream Sports will now work towards helping people manage their money.(AFP)

As per a report by Moneycontrol, Dream Sports has working to pilot a personal money management app called Dream Money. The report adds that this will help people invest in gold, fixed deposits and SIPs.

Gold investment to tracking stocks | About Dream Money's features

Gold investment - As per Moneycontrol, Dream Money will help people invest in gold by partnering with a digital gold trading platform Augmont.

- As per Moneycontrol, Dream Money will help people invest in gold by partnering with a digital gold trading platform Augmont. SIP planning —Starting from Rs10, Dream Money will help people set up a systematic investment plan, be it daily or monthly.

—Starting from Rs10, Dream Money will help people set up a systematic investment plan, be it daily or monthly. Fixed deposits - Users will be allowed by make fixed deposits from Rs1000 onwards, without any bank account. The funds deposited will be available for for withdrawal at any time. As per Moneycontrol, the fixed deposits will be provided from small finance banks such as Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Shivalik Small Finance Bank, Slice Small Finance Bank.

- Users will be allowed by make fixed deposits from Rs1000 onwards, without any bank account. The funds deposited will be available for for withdrawal at any time. As per Moneycontrol, the fixed deposits will be provided from small finance banks such as Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Shivalik Small Finance Bank, Slice Small Finance Bank. Tracking spending, income, etc. - In partnership with SEBI-registered AI investment advisor Sigfyn, Dream Money will enable users to track their financial activities, ranging from tracking their spending to mutual funds and stocks.

Dream11 shuts down paid contests, cash games

Following the implementation of the Online Gaming Bill, Dream11 issued an official statement confirmed that it has discontinued all their paid contests.

“This morning, we stopped all paid contests on Dream11 and pivoted entirely to a free-to-play online social game," read the statement issued on Friday.

"While we believe that progressive regulations would have been the right way forward, we will respect the law and will fully comply with ‘The Promotion & Regulation of Online Gaming Law, 2025’,” the statement added further.