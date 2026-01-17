Chandigarh, A total of 1,018 links and profiles have been reported so far under an ongoing campaign against objectionable content on social media, Haryana Police said on Saturday, adding that out of these, 583 have already been removed or blocked. Drive against objectionable content on social media: Over 1000 links, profiles reported in Haryana

The state police had launched a digital campaign against increasing illegal and objectionable activities on social media and this initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology .

"Objectionable, anti-national, anti-religion and misleading content inciting tension and confusion was being frequently posted on social media, making a well-coordinated action necessary. With this objective, the Cyber Haryana team started continuous monitoring of social media platforms about a month ago, and the drive is still ongoing," the police said in a statement.

"Under this campaign, a total of 1,018 objectionable links and profiles have been reported so far, out of which 583 have already been removed or blocked by social media companies. The remaining 435 are in various stages of review and will be taken down soon," it said.

During the campaign, the cyber team is identifying posts, videos, links and profiles that contain misinformation, provocative language, or material disturbing public peace.

"As soon as such content is detected, a notice is issued to the concerned social media platform under Section 79 of the IT Act, directing immediate removal. No leniency is being shown at any stage of this process," it said. Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal stated that in view of the rising cases of digital fraud, the police initiated another major campaign.

To control the growing operations of suspicious trading and investment apps and channels across the country, Cyber Haryana launched a special and well-organised drive on 12 January.

Under this initiative, 28 such apps and channels have been identified so far. Out of these, 14 have been removed from digital platforms, while the remaining 14 are undergoing final review and takedown procedures by social media intermediaries.

Singhal emphasised that the police is extremely strict against those spreading false or inflammatory information on social media. He also said that if anyone comes across a suspicious post, link, or app, they must report it immediately to the police or the cyber helpline, so that timely action can be taken.

Additional DGP Cyber Shibash Kabiraj said that the main aim of the campaign is to create a safe, aware, and reliable digital environment so that social media can be used responsibly.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.