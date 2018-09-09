 Driver lynched by mob after truck crushes child to death in Jharkhand | india news | Hindustan Times
Driver lynched by mob after truck crushes child to death in Jharkhand

The accident occured near the boy’s house in the village when he was walking on the road with his sister.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2018 08:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pujya Prakash said the situation in the village is peaceful and police patrolling has been increased.

A truck driver was Sunday lynched by a mob in Jharkhand’s Dumka district after his vehicle ran over and killed a two-year-old child, police said.

The child, identified as Subit Marandi, was crushed under the wheels of the truck at Simanijore village near National Highway-114A in the district around 3 pm, they said.

The incident happened near the boy’s house in the village when he was walking on the road with his sister, police said.

Shikaripara police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Thakur said the mob caught the driver, Mohan Rai, and thrashed him to death following the accident.

The driver was a resident of Motihari district in Bihar, he said

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pujya Prakash said the situation in the village is peaceful and police patrolling has been increased.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 21:42 IST

