Driver of Chhattisgarh police's 112 emergency service among accused in teen's rape; public outraged

A driver deployed with Chhattisgarh police’s Dial 112 emergency response service is among five men accused of gangraping a 19-year-old woman in Korba district, police said on Saturday. Dial 112 driver among five accused in gangrape of 19-year-old in Chhattisgarh (PTI file photo)

Two of the accused have been arrested so far, while efforts are on to trace the remaining three.

The case has triggered widespread public anger, particularly because one of the accused was attached to an emergency service meant to protect citizens.

Incident late Thursday night As reported by HT earlier, the alleged rape took place late on Thursday in the Bankimongra police station area. Police said a zero first information report (FIR) was first registered at the Civil Lines police station based on the survivor’s complaint.

The FIR was later transferred to Bankimongra police station, where the case was formally registered on Friday.

According to police, the main accused, a Dial 112 driver, called the woman around 11 pm and lured her to a deserted residential quarter in the Banki area. There, he and four others allegedly sexually assaulted her.

After the assault, the accused allegedly fled the spot, leaving the woman unconscious.

Survivor narrates ordeal to family Police said the woman later regained consciousness, managed to reach her home, and informed her family about the incident. She was taken to the district medical college hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Hospital authorities subsequently alerted the police, following which senior officials were informed about the case.

On the directions of the district superintendent of police, a special team was constituted to trace the accused. Police carried out raids and detained two of the five men, including the Dial 112 driver.

Superintendent of police Siddharth Tiwari said the main accused and another suspect are being questioned and assured that the remaining accused would be arrested soon.

Public express outrage The involvement of a police emergency service driver drew sharp reactions on social media.

Women’s rights activist Brinda Adige questioned the vetting of outsourced staff, saying, “MadhyaPradesh State agencies, which specifically the police think they are on payroll of CM MadhyaPradesh Someone tell @MPPolice Dept their #PayMasters are #VoterCitizens 112-Drivers outsourced. Why due diligence not done by appointing agencies? Book all. FTC certain punishment.”

Singer and voice actress Chinmayi Sripada also condemned the incident, writing on X, “Chattisgarh Police 112 emergency response service attached driver in Korba is one of the FIVE gang rapists of a 19 year old girl. Ppah so much for goddess culture.”