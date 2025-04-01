Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Driving licence might get suspended for unpaid challans as govt mulls new rules

ByHT News Desk
Apr 01, 2025 01:42 PM IST

Collecting three challans for red light violations or rough driving within one financial year could also result in a three-month suspension of licence.

Those with pending challans might see their driving licence get suspended or even confiscated with government planning stricter traffic regulations. The government has proposed a series of new regulations to penalise drivers who don't obey the rules.

The government has proposed a series of new regulations to penalise drivers who don't obey the rules(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The government has proposed a series of new regulations to penalise drivers who don't obey the rules(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Under the new draft rules, a person's driving licence could be suspended for three months in cases of pending e-challans of over three months.

In addition, three challans for red light violations or rough driving within one financial year could also result in a three-month suspension of driving licence.

The plan is aimed at tackling low recovery rates of e-challans. Currently, only 40 per cent of fines being issued are cleared. To ensure that drivers comply with the rules, the government is also considering to hike insurance premiums for those with two unpaid challans from the previous year.

ALSO READ | Traffic violators with pending challans to be blacklisted: Mohali RTO

Under the new proposal, officials have also considered that sometimes challans might be pending due to some technical error or late notifications. The government may therefore implement a plan for a comprehensive operating procedure in this regard, to ensure pending monthly challan or fines will be alerted to vehicle owners and minimum specifications for traffic cameras.

At present, Delhi holds the first spot in lowest recovery rates for challans, 14 per cent. This is followed by Karnataka, 21 per cent, and Tamil and Uttar Pradesh, 27 per cents. Maharashtra and Haryana, however, hold some of the highest spots on this challan recovery, with a rate of 62 and 76 per cent respectively.

Crackdown on traffic violations in Delhi

The Delhi traffic police's force received a 360-degree rotatable AI-powered 4D radar-interceptor, capable of spotting traffic violations such as overspeeding, driving without seatbelt or using phone while driving. An official said that this AI technology will also issue automated e-challans to those without any human intervention, a news agency PTI report had said.

This AI-powered radar interceptor will be placed on top of police vehicles, a source said.

The interceptor features a 360-degree rotatable Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera, while its radar system simultaneously tracks multiple vehicles and measures their speed using advanced radio wave technology, an official said.

He added that the system also integrates with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for automated e-challan generation, ensuring swift enforcement of traffic rules.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Driving licence might get suspended for unpaid challans as govt mulls new rules
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On