Drizzle likely in Delhi today; IMD predicts rainfall in parts of north India

Partly cloudy skies and light drizzle in isolated areas of the national capital are anticipated for Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast. Following Wednesday's forecast, the regional met centre anticipates cloudy weather on Saturday in Delhi (HT Photo) (File)

According to the seven-day weather forecast bulletin released on Tuesday by the Regional Meteorological Centre, the prediction for Wednesday said, “Partly cloudy sky, possibility of drizzle at one or two places.”

“On March 13-14, the temperatures will be a bit low. But once this western disturbance passes, there will be a rising trend in the maximum temperature. The skies will be clear and there will be no major rain activity, so there will be a natural trend of rising temperature of summers,” senior scientist, India Meteorological Department was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

According to the Delhi RMC, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to be 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius. The Met department expects cloudy weather on March 16.

Monday marked Delhi's hottest day of the season, with the mercury soaring to 31.4 degrees Celsius. The day prior, the maximum temperature stood at 28.4 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature in the city settled at 14.2 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, according to IMD. Simultaneously, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city at 183 for the day, categorising it as ‘poor’ at 9 am

(An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.)

Rainfall prediction for these north and northeastern states

Referring to a ‘western disturbance’, the IMD has projected a widespread light to moderate rain on Wednesday in select areas of several states in North India and the northeastern region.

The IMD forecast indicates that there will be fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with isolated occurrences of thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning, predominantly over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as in the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad region on Wednesday. However, the distribution and intensity are expected to decrease after that.

In addition, isolated to scattered light rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Northwest Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on Wednesday, as per the IMD's weather bulletin on Tuesday evening.

Isolated to scattered light rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim until Thursday, with a similar pattern anticipated on Saturday.

Gangetic West Bengal can expect rainfall from Wednesday to Sunday. while Odisha is likely to experience rainfall from Thursday to March 18. Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh may witness rainfall from Saturday to March 18, and West Madhya Pradesh on March 18.

Additionally, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh in the next seven days. Isolated light rainfall is predicted over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till Friday.