Rain, snowfall likely from tomorrow in J&K

As the Valley witnessed another sunny day on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office has predicted two back-to-back western disturbances in the region from Monday, likely to bring rain and snow across Jammu and Kashmir. A woman steers a boat on the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday. (AFP)

Day temperatures crossed 18 degrees Celsius in some parts of the Valley, about 4.5 notches above normal.

Srinagar recorded a maximum of 17.6 degrees Celsius, over 3 notches above normal. Kupwara was the warmest in Kashmir with the mercury touching 18.5 degrees Celsius. Ski resorts of Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 15 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively. The night temperatures were, however, recorded below zero at both the resorts. While Gulmarg recorded minus 6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam saw a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

“On March 11-12 there is possibility of light rain/ snow at few places. On March 13, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at widespread places,” the MeT office said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

The MeT office said that from March 14, there was possibility of light rain and snow at few places. “From March 15-18, generally dry weather is expected,” the bulletin added, and advised people not to venture in avalanche-prone areas. The farmers were advised to resume farming.