The number of students dropping out of government-sanctioned Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) has risen steadily over the past five years, according to government data. The number of drop outs across the country rose from 111 students in 2021-22 to 552 students in 2024-2025, increasing the overall rate from 0.11% to 0.40% of all students. Dropout rates spike in model tribal schools over the last five years

The minister of state for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, presented data about the number and rates of students who dropped out of EMRSs across various States and Union Territories over the last five years to the Parliament in a written response to the question posed by Trinamool’s Mitali Bag on Thursday.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools were established by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to provide quality residential education and make employment accessible to Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from remote areas. They are designed to be on par with Navodaya Vidyalayas and have specialised facilities to preserve local art and culture and provide students with training in sports and skill development. As of 1st January, 2026, 723 EMRSs have been sanctioned, and 499 EMRSs are functional across the country.

Although the response does not identify the reasons for student drop out rates, the data shows that the number nearly doubled from 111 drop outs in 2021-2022 to 241 students in 2022-2023. In the following year, the number went up to 329 drop outs and reached a staggering 552 students who dropped out in 2024-2025. Out of these, the highest number of students were reported in Chhattisgarh (88), Odisha (87), and Madhya Pradesh (71).

The response also mentions details of funds sanctioned, allocated and utilised under EMRSs since the inception of the scheme, along with details of faculty and non-faculty sanctioned and vacant posts as of 1 January 2026. During the first recruitment drive under the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), 10391 vacancies were filled in 2023.