Drugs case: Maharashtra cabinet minister's son-in-law Sameer Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody

A magistrate court in Mumbai sent Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a drugs case, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Khan on January 13 in the drugs case in which several high-profile personalities, including actors, have been named. His NCB remand is ending today.

The prosecutor had said that NCB had found evidence from Khan regarding some chats indicating that he was planning to mix CBD oil and other chemicals with marijuana. He also said that there were multiple transactions amounting more than ₹20,000 by Khan. "Khan was involved in the commercial activity of drugs so we have invoked 27A of the NDPS Act (Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) act against him," NCB prosecutor said as per ANI.

Malik is the cabinet minister under the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra. He is also a spokesperson and Mumbai president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which is a part of the government. Following Khan's arrest, Malik on January 14 had tweeted: "Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination. Law will take its due course and justice will prevail. I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary."

Meanwhile, the NCB also detained a foreign national from a five-star hotel in Mumbai. As per the NCB, the man swallowed a powder-like substance which is suspected to be cocaine. This input was given to the investigating agency by UK national Karan Sajnani, who was arrested on Saturday after 200 kilograms of cannabis and other drugs were seized from his possession.

Sajnani was arrested along with Rahila Furniturewala, ex-manager of a Bollywood actress, and her sister Shaista Furniturewala. Recently, Mumbai's renowned 'Muchhad Paanwala' was also arrested in connection with the drug case. Arjun Rampal and his sister Komal were also interrogated by the NCB in Mumbai, regarding the same case.

Rampal was questioned by the NCB on November 13, after raids were conducted at his residence on November 9. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day.

