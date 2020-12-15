Bollywood drugs case: NCB summons Arjun Rampal again

mumbai

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 13:58 IST

Actor Arjun Rampal has been called again by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers for questioning in connection with the Bollywood drugs case. NCB had already questioned Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades and arrested Gabriella’s brother in the case.

A senior NCB officer confirmed the development and said they wish to question the actor again in the light of some fresh evidence. The actor may join the probe again on December 16, NCB sources said.

Last month, the Central anti-narcotics agency had conducted a search at Rampal’s residence in Bandra and had seized electronics gadgets and some medicine which are restricted under the NDPS Act. He was then questioned for nearly seven hours on November 13.

His partner Demetriades was questioned twice after she was held responsible for the narcotics. NCB involved Rampal and Demetriades in the investigation after they discovered the involvement of Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades in drug cases and found that he was in touch with many Bollywood celebrities, said an NCB officer.

Agisilaos was arrested on October 17 from a resort at Lonawala where he was staying with his fiance. NCB officials recovered 0.8 grams of a black-coloured sticky substance purported to be hashish (charas). Alprazolam tablets were also found in a search at his Khar residence.

Officials said Agisilaos was in constant touch with several drug peddlers who allegedly supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and others persons arrested for their alleged involvement in the drug case related to death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said NCB officials.

Agisilaos was dealing in a variety of drugs. Electronic evidence showed that he was in touch with Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who are linked with Rhea and Showik Chakraborty.

NCB, which has been investigating the drug angle into late actor Rajput’s death, has till now arrested 28 people, including Bollywood celebrities like comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Previously, top actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have also been questioned by the NCB officials.