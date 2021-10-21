Drugs case: Spl NDPS court extends custody of Aryan Khan & others till Oct 30

A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others till October 30.

Aryan (23), who was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas, has been lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail.

Aryan was earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody on October 7 which ended on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the court denied bail to the superstar’s son, observing that 'on the face of it', he was indulging in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis". His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court said.

His lawyers subsequently moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court's order. The HC on Thursday said it would hear his bail plea on October 26.

Earlier in the day, the Bollywood star visited his son at the jail for the first time in person since his arrest. The actor reached the prison located in Mumbai Central around 9 am and left at 9.35 am, the official said.

Hours later, a team of NCB officials visited the star’s Bandra residence, Mannat. The agency said it was related to collection of documents in the case and not a raid.

Meanwhile, actor Ananya Panday appeared before officials of NCB on Thursday after the central agency allegedly came across WhatsApp chats during its investigation against Aryan Khan. Ananya's father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, where they reached around 4pm. At the time of filing the story, the questioning is underway.