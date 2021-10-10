Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Drugs hidden in sanitary pad, shoes: How those aboard cruise tried to evade security
india news

Drugs hidden in sanitary pad, shoes: How those aboard cruise tried to evade security

The NCB revealed on Saturday that a woman, who is accused in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, had carried drugs to the ship by concealing it in a sanitary napkin.
Mumbai: The NCB, a federal law enforcement agency, busted the alleged drugs party last week on the Cordelia Cruise ship. (File Photo / HT)
Updated on Oct 10, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, in which the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made a series of arrests, including that of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, has generated multiple shocking revelations. The federal agency busted the alleged drugs party last week on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was on its way from Mumbai to Goa, team seized 13 grams of cocaine, 21gm of Hashish, 22 pills of MDMA, and 5gm of MD. It has made as many as 19 arrests so far.

While speaking to news agencies this week, the NCB revealed how those aboard the cruise ship initially planned to evade the check – attempting to conceal the drugs in a sanitary napkin and a pair of socks. An NCB official told the ANI news agency on Saturday that a woman, who is accused in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, carried drugs by concealing them in a sanitary napkin. In footage retrieved by a Mumbai-based news channel, the intelligence officials can be seen pulling packaged materials out of what appear to be sanitary pads.

Earlier, the NCB officials informed the Mid-Day morning daily that accused Arbaaz Merchant, who was held on the cruise ship along with Aryan Khan and Munmun Dhamecha, initially attempted to conceal the drugs inside his socks and shoes to evade the security check. The central agency has also accessed WhatsApp chats between Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant and officials familiar with the development said that Merchant may have “shared some drugs” with Khan.

A local court in Mumbai on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. The bail plea of Aryan Khan, who was arrested on October 3, was denied by the court on Friday. The sleuths have also summoned film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case and asked him to appear before the agency on October 11.

Topics
bollywood drugs drugs in mumbai narcotics control bureau aryan khan shah rukh khan ncb
