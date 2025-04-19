Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Drunk man bites off his wife's finger in Noida, arrested

PTI |
Apr 19, 2025 05:02 PM IST

Sector 24 station in-charge Shyam Babu Shukla said that the incident happened on April 16.

A man from Sector 12 in Noida has been arrested for biting off his wife's finger in an inebriated state, police said on Saturday.

The arrested man, identified as Anoop Manchanda, has been sent to jail.(Pexels)
The arrested man, identified as Anoop Manchanda, has been sent to jail.(Pexels)

The arrested man, identified as Anoop Manchanda, has been sent to jail, they said.

Sector 24 station in-charge Shyam Babu Shukla told PTI that the incident happened on April 16.

Also Read | 16-year-old who ran away from Noida home found at New Delhi railway station

"Anoop Manchanda went home drunk at around 10 pm on Wednesday and began beating his wife after picking a fight. He bit off a finger from her left hand, which got separated from her palm."

Shukla said a case was registered after the woman, Shashi Manchanda, lodged a complaint on April 17.

Manchanda was subsequently arrested and sent to jail, the officer said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Drunk man bites off his wife's finger in Noida, arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On