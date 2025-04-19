Drunk man bites off his wife's finger in Noida, arrested

A man from Sector 12 in Noida has been arrested for biting off his wife's finger in an inebriated state, police said on Saturday. The arrested man, identified as Anoop Manchanda, has been sent to jail.(Pexels)

The arrested man, identified as Anoop Manchanda, has been sent to jail, they said.

Sector 24 station in-charge Shyam Babu Shukla told PTI that the incident happened on April 16.

"Anoop Manchanda went home drunk at around 10 pm on Wednesday and began beating his wife after picking a fight. He bit off a finger from her left hand, which got separated from her palm."

Shukla said a case was registered after the woman, Shashi Manchanda, lodged a complaint on April 17.

Manchanda was subsequently arrested and sent to jail, the officer said.