DU to hold special exams for students affected by Operation Sindoor; forms open till July 10

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced a special opportunity for students who missed their semester examinations in May "due to the situation during Operation Sindoor". The university clarified that the form is only for students who could not appear on the examination dates. (File Photo)

In an official statement, Professor Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Controller of Examinations, said that the university has made provisions for affected undergraduate and postgraduate students of the 2024–25 academic year to reappear for their missed papers on May 13, 14, and 15.

"All concerned students of under graduate and post graduate for academic year 2024-25 are hereby informed that the last date of submission of Google form on the following link for the Examination is 10.07.2025 (Thursday) till 11.59 pm," the university said in a notification on Tuesday.

The notification provides the Google Form link for students to register: https://forms.gle/CDjjjQmxcxm2bBPR7

Highlighting eligibility, the university clarified that the form is only for students who could not appear on the examination dates. It is mandatory to produce the documentary evidence showing that they could not reach Delhi.

The controller of examinations emphasised that the provision ensures students are not academically penalised for events beyond their control, while maintaining the integrity of the process by requiring valid documentation.

The university’s move is expected to benefit dozens of students whose academic progress was disrupted due to the situation during Operation Sindoor.

The exams will be rescheduled only for verified applicants and the dates for these will be communicated later by the examination branch. The move is seen as a relief for many students whose academic schedules were impacted by the situation.