Dubai-returned groom arrives with ‘baraat’ of 150 guests, Instagram bride goes missing in Punjab's Moga

Deepak, a 24-year-old labourer in Dubai who returned to Punjab a month ago, wore a bright red turban as he travelled from his village Mandiali in Jalandhar district to Moga city on Friday in a car decorated with flowers, all set to bring home his future bride. Groom Deepak Kumar returned to Jalandhar from Dubai a month ago to marry Manpreet Kaur, who he had been talking to on Instagram for three years, but had never met.

Accompanied by a baraat of over 150 guests in several vehicles, Deepak was all set to marry Manpreet Kaur from Moga, whom he had connected with on Instagram. The two had been in a relationship for nearly three years.

After being in a relationship on Instagram for over three years, the couple decided to get married over the phone and arranged for their parents to speak with each other.

With December 6 planned as the big day, Deepak, who was asked by Manpreet and her family to bring a baraat of at least 150 guests, reached Moga on Friday, only to find the Instagram bride missing and the venue no longer available, Indian Express reported.

The groom, Deepak, arrived in Moga around noon and made several attempts to reach Manpreet. Initially, she answered and mentioned that her relatives would come to guide the baraat to the venue. However, by 5 pm, no one had arrived, and she switched off her phone.

After waiting for more than five hours, the groom and his family went to the local police station to file a complaint against Manpreet Kaur and her family, the report added.

Deepak informed the police in his complaint that he lived in Dubai and had met Kaur on Instagram three years ago.

They started chatting, developed a long-distance relationship, and decided to marry. After their parents spoke on the phone, the wedding was scheduled for December 6.

The heartbroken groom also told the police that Manpreet had claimed to be a lawyer with a well-paying job in Ferozepur.

Deepak said that he had never met Manpreet in person but had seen her photos on Instagram. He claimed that she had told him the wedding venue was ‘Rose Garden Palace,’ but when they reached Moga, they were told no such place existed.

The groom also mentioned that he had transferred ₹50,000 to Manpreet when she asked for help with wedding expenses.