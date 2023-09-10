‘During my conversation…’: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu after meeting PM Modi at G20 dinner

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who attended the G20 Summit dinner in New Delhi, said he addressed the grave aftermath of torrential rain in the state during his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday night. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the Gala Dinner during the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

Sukhu said he also requested Modi for a special disaster relief package for Himachal Pradesh.

“Had the privilege of addressing the grave aftermath of torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh during my conversation with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji after our G20 summit dinner. I also requested a special disaster relief package and emphasized the need to designate this calamity as a 'national disaster,' highlighting the urgency of the situation,” Sukhu wrote on X (formally Twitter) on Sunday.

Sukhu was among the chief ministers of Opposition-ruled states who attended the dinner. Other chief ministers present for the dinner at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit, were West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee and Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren. Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma posted a group photo on X featuring UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Union minister Piyush Goyal, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Sukhu among others.

Sunak also exchanged pleasantries with Union minister for science, technology and space Jitendra Singh during Ratri Bhoj par Samvad.

170 guests on list of special invitees

A total of 170 guests are on the list of special invitees to the G20 dinner hosted by President Murmu.

President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Modi, former president Ram Nath Kovind, and former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu joined the dinner party.

Apart from foreign leaders and heads of delegates,cabinet, and state ministers, secretaries in the central government, and other distinguished guests were invited to the gala dinner.

The G20 World Leaders Summit was held from September 9 to 10 in New Delhi.

