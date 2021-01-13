Farmers' protest: Day after meeting Amit Shah, BJP's Haryana ally Dushyant Chautala meets PM Modi
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, amid the ongoing protest by farmers against the three central laws. The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of these laws, but the farmers have hardened their stance reiterating that they want the laws to be scrapped.
The top court has formed a committee to resolve the impasse over the three laws, but the protesters have said that they won't listen to it as all the four members of the panel are pro-government.
Apart from the three laws, which were passed in September last year, Chautala also held discussions on textile hubs, airports, east-west corridors and railway routes, news agency ANI reported.
The meeting with PM Modi comes a day after Chautala met home minister Amit Shah with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
After the meeting on Tuesday, Khattar had said that the political situation in the state was alright and dismissed the claims that his government is weak. “The speculations by the Opposition and media are baseless. Our government is going on strong and will complete its tenure,” he had said.
"I think the government (in state) is going strong. As far as the farmers are concerned, each and every issue was discussed. Hopefully, the Supreme Court will resolve it," Chautala had said after the meeting.
Chautala is the leader of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) which is an alliance partner in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Haryana. A section of JJP MLAs is believed to have been facing pressure from the agitating farmers.
Chautala had earlier said that he will quit the state government if he is unable to ensure minimum support price (MSP) for the procurement of farmers' crops.
The three farm laws against which the farmers are protesting are: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Efforts will continue to make India a truly self-reliant nation: Piyush Goyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envoy calls Indian embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine drive accelerates, doses reach far corners of India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Spreading hope': Covid-19 vaccine doses reach far corners of India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha BJP MP's free food scheme for needy in Bhubaneswar irks civic body
- Clearly aimed at slum dwellers, who form the bulk of Bhubaneswar's electorate, Sarangi's lunch on wheels for the poor has not pleased officials in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North shivers as Srinagar records lowest temp in 8 years; no relief soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Publication of notice for interfaith marriage optional, rules Allahabad HC
- In its judgment, the court said that it shall be optional for the parties to the intended marriage to make a request in writing to the marriage officer to publish or not to publish a notice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talks must continue: MoS Rupala on Jan 15 scheduled meeting with farmer groups
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: MoHFW denies doubts on vaccine allocation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Big achievement’, says DRDO chief after Centre approves LCA Tejas deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apprehension of deficient supply of Covid-19 vaccines baseless: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For the first time in 7 months, no Covid-19 related death in Jammu and Kashmir
- The last time Jammu and Kashmir maintained a clean slate recorded was on June 3 when no Covid-19 death was reported.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai on Thursday to attend 'Jallikattu'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to soon seek emergency-use approval in India, reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh gets first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine
- A total of 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, for which 1,349 centres have been identified across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox