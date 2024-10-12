Did you know these places in India where Raavan is worshipped on Vijaya Dashami?

India celebrates Vijaya Dashami 2024 on Saturday to commemorate the victory of good over evil by paying tribute to Lord Rama, who according to Hindu scriptures killed Raavan on this day.



Raavan, the king of Lanka, is considered an embodiment of evil and hence his effigies are burnt to encourage people to burn the evil inside them. Raavana, the demon king of Lanka, is considered an embodiment of evil and hence his effigies are burnt on Dussehra. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

However, despite the centuries-long tradition of burning Raavan, there are certain communities and places in India, where Raavan is worshipped either due to his cultural association with the place or some of his exceptional qualities. Here's where Raavan is worshipped in India.

Mandor, Rajasthan

In some parts of Jodhpur, Raavan is worshipped every day and people here do not participate in Dusshera events. Legends have it that Raavan was married to Mandodari, the daughter of King Mandawar, known as Mandor, whose kingdom was situated 9 km from Jodhpur.

Therefore, the descendants in some places of Jodhpur consider Mandodari as the daughter of the village and mourn the death of her husband. They never watch Raavan burn.

Raavan's birthplace, Bisrakh

Bisrakh in Uttar Pradesh is believed to be the birthplace of Raavan, according to many beliefs. Raavan is considered as a Maha Brahamana in this region and is worshipped by people as Brahm Hatya is considered a super sin in Hinduism. During Navratri, Yagnas are performed by the locals to pay tribute to Ravana.

Dashanan Temple, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur's Shivala hosts a temple dedicated to Lanka King Raavan resonating. Raavan is worshipped every year on the morning of Vijay Dashmi with the chants of ‘Jai Lankesh’ and ‘Lankapati Naresh ki jai ho.'

The temple, popularly known as Dashanan temple, is unlocked just for a day on Dussehra when the demon king comes out of captivity and is worshipped to be locked up again till the next Dussehra.

Maharashtra's Gond tribe

The Gond tribe in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli worships Raavan and his son Meghananda. According to their beliefs, Raavan was not portrayed as a demon in the Valmiki Ramayana, and it was mentioned that he did not harm Lord Ram's wife, Sita. During their tribal festival known as Falgun, the tribals offer prayers to Raavan.'

Kolar, Karnataka

In Karnataka's Kolar district, Lord Shiva is worshipped as the Supreme God and hence, Raavan, who was one of the greatest devotees of Lord Shiva is worshipped here for his devotion. In a procession during the harvest festival, his ten-headed and twenty-armed idol is worshipped by the locals alongside Lord Shiva.

Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

People of Kangra believe that it was the place where Raavan appeased Lord Shiva with devotion and he agreed to go back to Lanka with him and offered immense blessings over Raavan. Hence, the people of Kangra do not burn the effigy of Raavan as a show of respect to Lord Shiva.