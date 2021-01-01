e-paper
Dzukou valley wildfire spreads to Manipur, Amit Shah assures all help

Dzukou valley wildfire spreads to Manipur, Amit Shah assures all help

The Manipur government has requested the National Disaster Response Force to provide assistance in containing the situation and had also requisitioned the Army and the Assam Rifles to assist firefighters in extinguishing the wildfire.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 13:53 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
The forest fire that has been raging in the picturesque Dzukou Valley on the Nagaland-Manipur order since Tuesday.(https://twitter.com/NBirenSingh)
The forest fire that has been raging in the picturesque Dzukou Valley on the Nagaland-Manipur order since Tuesday.(https://twitter.com/NBirenSingh)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah called up Manipur chief minister N Biren Sigh and assured him of all assistance from the Centre to contain the wildfire which broke out on Tuesday in Dzukou Range in neighbouring Nagaland and has spread to Senapati district of the state.

Sharing the latest development, CM Biren Singh on Friday tweeted,“Just received a call from Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji to assess and discuss the situation about the wildfire at Dzukou valley.”

“Amit Shah Ji has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at earliest,” CM Biren added.

On Thursday, the CM, accompanied by state chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, DGP Manipur LM Khaute and Deputy Commissioner Th Kirankumar of Senapati district, conducted an aerial survey to take stock of the situation.

The Manipur government had also requested the National Disaster Response Force to provide assistance in containing the situation and had also requisitioned the Army and the Assam Rifles to assist firefighters in extinguishing the wildfire.

The fire broke out in the Dzukou Range in Nagaland on Tuesday and crossed over to the Manipur side on Thursday morning, the people familiar with the development said. Dzukou is a valley located at the borders of Nagaland and Manipur and is a popular trekking destination.

Firefighters, forest department personnel and volunteers from Mao area have reached the area and are trying to douse the blaze, said officials.

Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
‘Strengthens cooperative federalism’: PM Modi on Light House Projects
Delhi: Fewer traffic violations amid muted New Year celebrations
India recorded less than 300 daily deaths in last 7 days: Govt
Passengers at Delhi airport welcomed with flowers, ‘corona kit’ on New Year’s Eve
Ford pulls plug on plans to cede India business to Mahindra
DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore
Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi, Delhi CM and others extend New Year wishes
