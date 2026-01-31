EAM meets counterparts from 5 Arab League member states

External affairs minister S Jaishankar met the foreign ministers of five Arab League member states, including Palestinian foreign minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, on Friday and held wide-ranging discussions on ways to develop ties with West Asia and the situation in the region. External affairs minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with his Somalian counterpart Abdisalam Ali in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar)

The meetings came a day ahead of the second India-Arab League foreign ministers’ meeting, which is expected to focus on ways to ramp up New Delhi’s relations with countries in the region and key issues such as the Gaza peace process.

Jaishankar said on social media that he exchanged views with Shahin on the Gaza peace plan and regional developments. “Reviewed our development cooperation and agreed on initiatives to take it forward,” he said.

Shahin said on social media that she had highlighted Gaza’s “catastrophic humanitarian situation, stressed urgent political action based on international law & two-state solution”. She also expressed “appreciation for India’s support & discussed stronger bilateral cooperation”.

A readout from Palestine’s foreign ministry said Shahin had stressed the importance of “urgent international responsibility to stop the ongoing daily crimes of the occupation and the suffering of the Palestinian people”, and the need for serious efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians and “open a genuine political horizon based on the principles of international law and the resolutions of international legitimacy”.

Shahin emphasised the need to “link any path related to the Gaza Strip with the New York Declaration”, especially guarantees for the “unity of Palestinian land and opening the way for a political settlement based on the two-state solution”.

Shahin expressed Palestine’s appreciation for India’s humanitarian and development support, including through projects such as the setting up of a diplomatic institute and an artificial limbs project, which represents an urgent need of the Palestinian people.

Jaishankar also met Somalia’s foreign minister Abdisalam Ali, Libyan foreign minister Eltaher SM Elbaour, Sudan’s foreign minister Mohieldin Salim Ahmed Ibrahim, Comoros foreign minister Mbae Mohamed and Arab League secretary general Ahmed Aboul Gheit and discussed India’s ties with the region. The discussions also focused on issues such as trade, energy, infrastructure, health, education, multilateral cooperation.

Following the meeting with his Libyan counterpart, Jaishankar said in a social media post: “Underscored India’s advocacy of dialogue and diplomacy for enduring peace and stability in the region.” After the meeting with his Sudanese counterpart, Jaishankar reiterated “India’s position for an end to violence in Sudan and return to dialogue” and said he also discussed humanitarian support and exchanges in education and capacity building.

The India-Arab League foreign ministers’ meeting, being held after a gap of 10 years, will focus on cooperation in economy, energy, education, media and culture. The mechanism was formalised in 2002 and the foreign ministers’ meeting was meant to be held every two years.

While all 22 members of the Arab League are participating in the meeting, only six countries are being represented by their foreign ministers.