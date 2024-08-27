‘Earlier elections haram, now halal’: Omar Abdullah fires salvo at banned Jamaat-e-Islami

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took a jibe at the banned Jamaat-e-Islami for deciding to field candidates in the upcoming assembly elections, pointing out their shift from what was once haram (prohibited) to now being considered halal (permissible).



“Abhi tak to kaha ja raha tha ki election haram hai. Chalye dair aaye durust aaye. Ab election jo hai wo halal hai aur is mein har kisi ko ab shirkat karne ki baat ki ja rahi hai. Hume to pehle din se kehte aaye jenab, jo bhi hoga jhamoori tareqon se hoga. Ab 30-35 saal Jamaat-e-Islami ki jo siyasi soch jo rahi hai, us mein aur aaj ki soch mein badlaav aaya hai jo buri baat nahi hai. Hum to chahate thay unke upar jo ban laga wo ban uthe aur wo apni party aur symbol pe aayein, lekin badkismati se Dilli mein wo failsa hua nahi. Chalye symbol pe na sahi, azaad umeedwar ke tor pe he maidaan mein utre. (It was previously said that elections are prohibited. Well, better late than never. Now, elections are considered permissible and everyone is encouraged to participate. We have always said that whatever happens should be through democratic means. The change in Jamaat-e-Islami’s political stance over the past 30-35 years is not a bad thing. We wanted the ban on them lifted so they could return with their party and symbol, but unfortunately Delhi did not take the decision. Even if not with their symbol, they have entered the field as independent candidates,” Rising Kashmir quoted Omar Abdullah as saying while interacting with media persons. National Conference vice-president and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (File)

Earlier on Tuesday, four candidates backed by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir filed their nominations to run as independents in the upcoming assembly elections.

Among them was Talat Majeed, the former member of Jamaat-e-Islami, who submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate for the Pulwama constituency.

Majeed said that after reflecting on the shifting geopolitical landscape since 2008, he realised the need to move away from some of the past “rigidities.”

Despite the Union home ministry's ban preventing Jamaat-e-Islami from participating in elections, the group had shown interest in joining the Lok Sabha elections if the ban was lifted.

Jamaat-e-Islami has abstained from elections since 1987 and was linked to the separatist Hurriyat Conference, which promoted election boycotts from 1993 to 2003.

Why was Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir banned?

The Centre on February 27 extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir for five more years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).



Announcing the decision, Union home minister Amit Shah had said in a post on X, “Pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir for five years. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ on 28 February 2019. Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures.”

The last ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir or JeI was imposed on February 28, 2019, days after the Pulwama attack (February 14, 2019), in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed. Over 100 JeI, J&K members, including its chief Abdul Hameed Fayaz were arrested by the J&K Police at that time.

With PTI inputs