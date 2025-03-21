‘Earth could be destroyed’: Nitish Kumar slams RJD MLA for using phone to ask question in Bihar assembly

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday lashed out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Suday Yadav for using a mobile phone during the Question Hour of the state's assembly session as it is not allowed to be used while the assembly is in session.

RJD MLA Suday Yadav raised a question on Public Distribution System (PDS) shops in the state, asking the government when the online portal for such shops will be implemented. He was looking at this phone to quote facts and figures related to his query, PTI reported.

Kumar spoke against that and reminded the MLA that phones are not allowed to be used during the session.

“He (MLA Suday Yadav) is using mobile phone and talking, this has been stopped, it is restricted, but still he is showing the mobile and speaking,” Nitish Kumar said in the assembly.

Addressing Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav, Kumar said, “What is going on? This rule is there for 5-6 years. Remind them, anyone who comes and uses a mobile will be thrown out, do that, remind them.”

The Bihar CM also noted how he had given up on his phone obsession.

“Before I used to see (mobile screen) a lot, then when I realised in 2019 that I can face complications later on in life, I stopped it,” CM Kumar said.

“The Earth could be destroyed in 10 years (due to overuse of electronic gadgets),” Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar vs Rabri Devi

A heated argument erupted in the Bihar assembly on Thursday between Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi.

“Rapes, thefts, robberies are happening in the state but they (ruling side) don't let us raise these issues in Assembly. If we don't raise issues related to the public, then what should we do? But he (Nitish Kumar) kept saying ‘aapka pati’...We cooperate with the govt, but it is running away from responding to our questions,” Rabri Devi said.