Earth Day about expressing gratitude to Mother Earth: PM Modi

The Prime Minister shared a video along with his tweet about his past remarks about India's traditional regard for the environment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS PHOTO)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 12:23 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Earth Day celebration is about expressing gratitude to "Mother Earth" for her kindness and reiterating one's commitment to care for the planet.

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year to raise awareness about the need to protect the environment. This year's theme is ‘Invest in Our Planet’ – a move to seek businesses to shift to a greener, cleaner and sustainable practice.

“#EarthDay is about expressing gratitude to Mother Earth for her kindness and reiterating our commitment to care for our planet,” read the tweet.

Modi also posted a clip of his past remarks about India's traditional regard for the environment. In the clip, he said it is the responsibility of every generation to conserve the environment.

