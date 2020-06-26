e-paper
Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude jolts Haryana’s Rohtak

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt in the area at 3:32 p.m. today.

india Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:16 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Rohtak
Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of the same magnitude struck Haryana's Rohtak.
         

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], June 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale struck near the Rohtak area of Haryana on Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of the same magnitude struck Haryana’s Rohtak.

