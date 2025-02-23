Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude strikes Ghaziabad

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad at 3.24pm on Sunday. Earlier this week, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Delhi early on Monday morning, sending panic-stricken residents into the streets.(File)

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

Earlier this week, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Delhi early on Monday morning, sending panic-stricken residents into the streets.

The tremor, which hit at 5.36am with its epicentre in Dhaula Kuan in southwest Delhi, lasted only a few seconds but was felt sharply across the National Capital Region (NCR) due to its shallow depth of 5 km.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also reacted to the strong tremors in the national capital.

"Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," he said.

Delhi is considered to be a Seismic Zone IV in the seismic zoning map of India, making it the second highest range in the nation.

Notably, the capital is located around 250 kilometres from the seismically active Himalayan collision zone and experiences shaking frequently from far- and near-field earthquakes.