Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude strikes Ghaziabad

ByHT News Desk
Feb 23, 2025 03:58 PM IST

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad at 3.24pm on Sunday.

Earlier this week, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Delhi early on Monday morning, sending panic-stricken residents into the streets.
Earlier this week, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Delhi early on Monday morning, sending panic-stricken residents into the streets.(File)

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

Earlier this week, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Delhi early on Monday morning, sending panic-stricken residents into the streets.

The tremor, which hit at 5.36am with its epicentre in Dhaula Kuan in southwest Delhi, lasted only a few seconds but was felt sharply across the National Capital Region (NCR) due to its shallow depth of 5 km.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also reacted to the strong tremors in the national capital.

Also Read | Dos and don'ts to keep yourself safe as per the National Center for Seismology

"Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," he said.

Asking residents to follow safety precautions, the prime minister urged them to stay alert "for possible aftershocks". "Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," he added.

Also Read | Closeness to Himalayas, 3 fault lines make Delhi prone to quakes

Delhi is considered to be a Seismic Zone IV in the seismic zoning map of India, making it the second highest range in the nation.

Notably, the capital is located around 250 kilometres from the seismically active Himalayan collision zone and experiences shaking frequently from far- and near-field earthquakes.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
