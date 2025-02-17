Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR: Dos and don'ts to keep yourself safe as per the National Center for Seismology

In the wee hours of Monday, February 17, Delhi-NCR was hit with by a short-spanning earthquake, the tremors of which clocked up to a 4.2 magnitude on the seismic scale. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to address the situation, sharing a PSA on his official X handle: "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation". Dos and don'ts to keep yourself safe during an earthquake

Not to say there is necessarily another one following, but earthquakes for the layman, are by and large sudden and unpredictable. This then, marks a good time to revise a crucial list of dos and don'ts to keep in mind, when it comes to maneuvering an earthquake, as shared by the National Center of Seismology.

Maneuvering an earthquake

As lofty as the term 'stay calm' sounds, it is of paramount importance when feeling an earthquake coming on. If you do actually manage to do so, also reassure others. The safest option during an earthquake is to be out on open ground, preferably away from buildings. However, given the quick pace at which such situations escalate, that might not always be a feasible option. If indoors, take shelter under furniture such as a desk, table or bed. Avoid glass doors, windows, and exterior doors. A stampede-like situation occurring in a bid to exit your building may also take place, which brings us back to the point about trying to be calm through the ordeal.

If outdoors, move away from buildings as well as power lines. Once you find yourself in an appropriately open spot, stay there till the shaking stops. If you happen to be in a vehicle when the earthquake hits, immediately stop it and rush to the nearest open space on foot.

Additional things to keep in mind is releasing any pets and animals so they too can rush to safety. Also avoid using candles, matches, or open flames and extinguish any fires immediately.

What to do after?

Once the tremors have passed over and if you find yourself unharmed, arrange for a supply of drinking water, food, and first-aid items in a secure location. Tune in to your phones for the latest updates on the situation and aftershock alerts. If you happen to find injured people, do the best you can to either inform the nearest hospital or directly rush them to it.

Inside your homes, take stock of the kitchen gas. If the stove is on, turn off the gas supply and avoid using open flames for a while. In the same breath, don't operate electrical switches or devices if there is a suspicion of a gas leak. Move on to inspecting water pipes, electrical panels, and fittings. If damaged, turn off the main valves and never touch exposed electrical wires. Also open all doors and cabinets carefully — items stored behind or inside are likely to collapse out.

Finally, from the perspective of mental preparedness, don't put off the possibility of potential aftershocks, as they are very well likely to occur.

Stay safe!