e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Bishnupur in Manipur

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Bishnupur in Manipur

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Manipur’s Bishnupur on Wednesday at 9.05 pm, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:11 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Bishnupur
The earthquake hit 17 kilometers west of Bishnupur at a depth of 36 kilometers, the NCS said.
The earthquake hit 17 kilometers west of Bishnupur at a depth of 36 kilometers, the NCS said. (File photo for representation)
         

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Manipur’s Bishnupur on Wednesday at 9.05 pm, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake hit 17 kilometers west of Bishnupur at a depth of 36 kilometers, the NCS said.

No casualties have been reported.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit state’s Tamenglong district last week.

tags
top news
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In