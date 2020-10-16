Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Bishnupur in Manipur
An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Manipur’s Bishnupur on Wednesday at 9.05 pm, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.india Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:11 IST
An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Manipur’s Bishnupur on Wednesday at 9.05 pm, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
The earthquake hit 17 kilometers west of Bishnupur at a depth of 36 kilometers, the NCS said.
No casualties have been reported.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit state’s Tamenglong district last week.
