Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Baghpat in UP, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh at 7.59 am on Wednesday morning, the Meteorological department’s website stated.

The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in the Delhi-NCR region.

Baghpat is about 40 kilometres from Delhi.

The depth of the earthquake was 6 km, the IMD website stated.

More details awaited.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 09:27 IST