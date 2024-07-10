 Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude strikes Maharashtra's Hingoli | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude strikes Maharashtra's Hingoli

ANI |
Jul 10, 2024 10:41 AM IST

Tremors were felt in Maharashtra's Hingoli at around 7.14 am, according to the National Center for Seismology.

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Wednesday morning and its impact was also felt in Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Washim districts, officials said.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Maharashtra's Hingoli on Wednesday morning. (Representative file image)
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Maharashtra's Hingoli on Wednesday morning. (Representative file image)

There was no report of any casualty or loss of property, they said.

The earthquake was recorded at 7.14 am with its epicentre at Rameshwar Tanda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli, an official from the Nanded district administration said in a release.

It was felt across parts of Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (all in Marathwada region) and Washim (in Vidarbha), as per officials.

The Nanded district administration appealed to the people to remove stones kept on the tin rooftops (to add weight) of their houses, the release said.

In March this year, tremors of 4.5 and 3.6 magnitude were recorded in the region, with the epicentre at Jamb village in Kalmanuri taluka of Hingoli.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude strikes Maharashtra's Hingoli
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On