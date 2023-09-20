Earthquake of magnitude 2.1 strikes Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

A mild earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter Scale struck the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed. The earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km, the IMD said.(HT File)

The tremors were felt around 9.15 pm and the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km, the IMD said.

Further details are awaited.