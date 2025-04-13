Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 jolts Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hit Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday at around 9:18 am. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology. Tremors were felt in Mandi and neighbouring areas in Himachal Pradesh. (Representational Photo)

The exact location of the earthquake was latitude 31.49 N, longitude 76.94 E.

No incidents of casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.

Bus overturns in Mandi

Earlier in the day, a bus overturned in Mandi injuring 31 people, reported PTI.

The luxury bus was on its way from Chandigarh to Kullu when the incident happened. The driver had lost control on the road near the 4 Miles (Bindrabani) dumping site, the report added.

According to the police, most of the passengers along with the driver and the conductor suffered minor injuries and were rushed to Mandi's Zonal Hospital.

At the time of the accident, 35-40 people were in the bus. A case has been registered and police have started investigation.

Other earthquakes

A little later, an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Tajikistan too on Sunday, Reuters quoted the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) as saying. The depth of the earthquake was 16 km (10 miles) and it occured at 9:54 am.

Following this, another earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Tajikistan at 10:36 am at a depth of 10 km.

In Myanmar too, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Meiktila, a small city, on Sunday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake jolted the city as the country is still reeling from the harrowing 7.7 magnitude quake that hit Myanmar on March 28 and claimed 3,649 lives.

Sunday's earthquake was one of the strongest aftershocks of the devastating March 28 earthquake and no casualties or major damage has been reported so far.