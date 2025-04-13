Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Tajikistan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Tajikistan at a depth of 16 km (10 miles) on Sunday, Reuters quoted the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) as saying. Ane earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Tajikistan at a depth of 16 km (10 miles) on Sunday(Reuters)

Later, the EMSC revised the magnitude from 6.4 to 5.9, the Reuters report added.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit the Central Asian nation a short while ago, the National Center for Seismology said on X.

“EQ of M: 3.9, On: 13/04/2025 10:36:09 IST, Lat: 39.02 N, Long: 70.40 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan,” the NCS posted on X.

In another development, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck on Sunday near Meiktila, a small city in central Myanmar, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake came as Myanmar is engaged in relief efforts following a massive 7.7 magnitude temblor that also hit the country's central region on March 28.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties caused by the new quake, one of the strongest of hundreds of aftershocks from the March 28 temblor.

As of Friday, the death toll from that quake was 3,649, with 5,018 injured, according to Maj Gen Zaw Min Tun, a spokesperson for Myanmar's military government.

Two Wundwin residents told AP the quake was so strong that people rushed out of buildings and that ceilings in some dwellings were damaged.

A resident of Naypyitaw also reached by phone said he did not feel the latest quake.

Tremors in J&K, Pak and Papua New Guinea on Saturday



The earthquake in Tajikistan took place a day after tremors measuring 5.8 occurred at a latitude of 33.63 degrees North and longitude of 72.46 degrees East in Pakistan at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Tremors were felt in many parts of the Valley, but there were are no reports of loss of life or damage to property, an official told PTI.

On Saturday too, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea's New Ireland province, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at a depth of 72 kilometres (44 miles) about 115 kilometres southeast of the town of Kokopo.

Kokopo Beach Bungalow Resort receptionist Emonck Abelis told AFP the earthquake lasted about a minute but there was "no damage around the area".