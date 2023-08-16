Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Maharashtra's Kolhapur

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Maharashtra's Kolhapur

ANI |
Aug 16, 2023 08:25 AM IST

The tremors were felt at 06:45:05 Indian standard time (IST), the NCS stated, adding that the temblor struck at a depth of 5 kms.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

Kolhapur Earthquake: The temblor struck at a depth of 5 kms.(Representational)
“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 16-08-2023, 06:45:05 IST, Lat: 17.19 & Long: 73.79, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India,” read a post on the official X handle of NCS.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on August 11, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter struck 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the National Center for Seismology said.

The tremors were felt at 02:56:12 Indian standard time (IST).

According to NCS, the depth of the earthquake was at 10 kms. (ANI)

