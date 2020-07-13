e-paper
Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

Earlier on June 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale had hit near Diglipur of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 06:00 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Diglipur
The tremors were felt at 2:36 am on Monday.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit 153 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The tremors were felt at 2:36 am on Monday.

Earlier on June 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit near Diglipur of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

