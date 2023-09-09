News / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Tripura's Dharmanagar

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Tripura's Dharmanagar

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 09, 2023 05:19 PM IST

According to the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 43 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Tripura's Dharmanagar on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at around 3:48 pm.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 09-09-2023, 15:48:31 IST, Lat: 24.76 and Long: 92.74, Depth: 43 Km, Location: 72 km NE of Dharmanagar, Tripura," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at around 3:48 pm," the NCS said.

Further details are awaited.

