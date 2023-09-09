Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Tripura's Dharmanagar
ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 09, 2023 05:19 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Tripura's Dharmanagar on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
According to the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 43 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 09-09-2023, 15:48:31 IST, Lat: 24.76 and Long: 92.74, Depth: 43 Km, Location: 72 km NE of Dharmanagar, Tripura," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The earthquake occurred at around 3:48 pm," the NCS said.
Further details are awaited.
