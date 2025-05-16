EaseMyTrip founder doubles down on national security claim against MakeMyTrip

EaseMyTrip's co-founder, Nishant Pitti on Friday stood firm on his claims against MakeMyTrip having alleged Chinese ties and it being a security concern when Indian Armed Forces personnel book tickets on the platform. EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti alleged that MakeMyTrip has a loophole on its booking site.

Pitti has claimed that his competitor's Board members have "direct ties with China," and despite the appointment of a new director, the "deep-rooted structure" of alleged Chinese-backed influence of the company cannot be ignored.

Earlier, MakeMyTrip had said that Pitti was making "motivated accusations" against them. Pitti replied by saying, "MakeMyTrip may dismiss this as a "motivated accusation" but when national security is at stake, silence is not an option."

EaseMyTrip's founder further claimed that 5 out 10 board members of MakeMyTrip have "direct ties to China," and certain strategic board committees are led or "significantly influenced" by directors with Chinese affiliations.

"Half of MakeMyTrip's board - 5 out of 10 directors have direct ties to China, including pivotal appointments by Trip.com, a company with Chinese ownership. 3 of the 4 most strategic board committees are either led or significantly influenced by directors with clear Chinese affiliations, giving them disproportionate sway over critical decisions," read an X post by Pitti.

He further claimed that the company has a deep-rooted structure of alleged Chinese backed influence which continue to shape the company.

"The appointment of a new director on 14 May 2025 changes little. A single board reshuffle cannot mask the deep-rooted structure of Chinese-backed influence that continues to shape the board and committee dynamics," Pitti's post added.

Also Read | ‘Malicious or motivated’: MakeMyTrip hits back at EaseMyTrip founder’s allegations on defence bookings, China link

He also posted screenshots of the investors page of MakeMyTrip, showing the names and pictures of people allegedly affiliated with a Chinese origin company 'Trip.com' and also with MakeMyTrip.

James Jianzhang Liang, Chairman and co-founder of Trip.com, Xing Xiong, COO of the Chinese origin company are also part of the board of directors of MakeMyTrip, according to Nishant Pitti.

Earlier, EaseMyTrip had raised serious concerns over a potential national security loophole, claiming that Indian armed forces personnel are booking discounted flight tickets through a platform with alleged Chinese ownership.

Posting about it on X, the Co-founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip had said, "Indian Armed Forces book discounted tickets via a platform majorly owned by China, entering Defence ID, route & date. Our enemies know where our soldiers are flying. Attaching screenshots exposing this loophole - it must be patched now."

Responding to the accusations, MakeMyTrip had firmly denied allegations questioning its ownership and data practices, emphasizing that it is a proudly Indian company, founded and headquartered in India, and trusted by millions of Indian travellers for over 25 years.

MakeMyTrip further said that does not comment on malicious or motivated accusations and remains focused on offering best services to its customers as a responsible Indian corporate. (ANI)