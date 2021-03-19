IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / East Ladakh stand-off with China on US top official Lloyd Austin’s India agenda
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin’s arrival in Delhi coincides with a crucial meeting between top officials of the Biden administration and President Xi Jinping’s China in Alaska.(Agencies)
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin’s arrival in Delhi coincides with a crucial meeting between top officials of the Biden administration and President Xi Jinping’s China in Alaska.(Agencies)
india news

East Ladakh stand-off with China on US top official Lloyd Austin’s India agenda

US defence secretary, who lands in Delhi this evening, had called China a “pacing threat” during his Senate confirmation hearing, underlining that Beijing presents “the most significant threat going forward”.
READ FULL STORY
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:58 PM IST

China’s aggression in Ladakh, terrorism in the region and steps to further cement India-US defence ties will be on the top of the agenda when the US defence secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in India this evening for the first in-person engagement between the Modi government and Joe Biden administration, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

“This is Secretary Austin’s first visit abroad after the Quad summit and the first high-level visit by a senior representative of the new US administration. Meetings will be on broad issues, not a detailed exchange of specifics,” said a senior government official.

India is the third stop of Austin’s three-nation tour, an effort by the Biden administration to bolster a united front against China which was famously described by Austin as the “pacing threat”.

“China … presents the most significant threat going forward because China is ascending,” Austin told the Senate confirmation hearing back in January, underlining that in contrast to Beijing, the threat from Moscow “is in decline”.

“Our goal is to make sure that we have the capabilities and the operational plans and concepts to be able to offer credible deterrence to China or anybody else who wants to take on the US.”

Austin’s arrival in Delhi coincides with a crucial meeting between top officials of the Biden administration and President Xi Jinping’s China in Alaska. By all accounts, this is expected to be a difficult meeting with Washington determined to red flag its concerns around several issues such as human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong, Taiwan and western Xinjiang region apart from China’s assertiveness in the neighbourhood. These are issues that Xi Jinping’s party believes the Biden administration should steer clear of.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken amped the pitch well before the meeting starts, referring to Beijing’s “consistent failure to uphold its commitments” and its “aggressive and authoritarian behaviour” that challenges the stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

This is an issue that is also going to be discussed when Austin holds meetings with top Indian leaders. The former US Central Command chief will hold talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval soon after he lands in Delhi; the two sides are expected to discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation and counter-terrorism.

As the 12th Central Command chief, Secretary Austin is well versed with the threat to global security from radicalization and terrorism after seeing the rise of the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. He also has first-hand experience of the threat posed by terrorist groups in Pakistan to India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally host Secretary Austin tomorrow. The visiting US official will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi but there is no clear word when this meeting will take place.

Officials said the Indian side is expected to brief the visiting dignitary about the on-going stand-off with China in the East Ladakh region where the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is still to disengage from Gogra-Hot Springs and Depsang areas.

Rather than complete the disengagement from the entire stretch of the Line of Actual Control, Beijing has been going slow on withdrawing troops from the friction points. China wants Delhi to bracket the boundary dispute separately from bilateral ties and resume the economic relationship unmindful of what happened in May 2020 on the north banks of Pangong Tso and elsewhere.

The US, which has tracked the East Ladakh stand-off very closely, is quite clear on PLA aggression and has a firm idea about PLA’s capability in the Western Theatre with India. The friction between the two countries in the East Ladakh sector was also discussed when leaders of the four-nation Quad grouping held their first summit and vowed to hold a second in-person meeting later this year.

The discussion at Austin’s meetings in Delhi would be much more granular..

The two sides are not expected to sign any agreements during Secretary Austin’s visit but they do hope to firm up the roadmap to deepen defence cooperation and intelligence sharing in the Indo-Pacific. This will be done through interoperability exercises and joint training designed to make them the first responders in the vast ocean while the navies of the two other Quad members, Japan and Australia, hold the other fringes. The Quad navies plus France are scheduled to exercise in the Bay of Bengal from April 4-7 under the La Perouse banner.

India and the US have robust defence technology cooperation with Washington now willing to offer a number of high-end technologies for manufacture in India under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” rubric. Among items that could be considered are aircraft engines, long-range drones, aircraft and multi-utility helicopters. India has already firmed up its plans to buy Predator drones from the US apart from more sea surveillance aircraft.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lloyd austin india china border standoff
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
india news

CAA implementation in Assam will be stopped if Congress comes to power: Rahul

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said if the Congress comes to power, then it will cease the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) in the state. Addressing a rally in the state, Gandhi also slammed the BJP at the Centre for the decline in democracy, increasing unemployment amongst youth, Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and farm laws protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin’s arrival in Delhi coincides with a crucial meeting between top officials of the Biden administration and President Xi Jinping’s China in Alaska.(Agencies)
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin’s arrival in Delhi coincides with a crucial meeting between top officials of the Biden administration and President Xi Jinping’s China in Alaska.(Agencies)
india news

East Ladakh stand-off with China on US top official Lloyd Austin’s India agenda

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:58 PM IST
US defence secretary, who lands in Delhi this evening, had called China a “pacing threat” during his Senate confirmation hearing, underlining that Beijing presents “the most significant threat going forward”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.(ANI)
Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Mallikarjun Kharge says Insurance amendment bill 'flawed'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
india news

Unplanned lockdown disaster continues to haunt country: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:46 PM IST
The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 last year to curb the spread of coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The prioritisation process for Covid-19 vaccine is a dynamic process(PTI)
The prioritisation process for Covid-19 vaccine is a dynamic process(PTI)
india news

‘Every vaccine doesn't require universal immunisation': Harsh Vardhan in LS

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said it is not necessary, scientifically, to give each and every person in the country the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
india news

Air passengers from eight states to undergo Covid-19 tests on arrival in Manipur

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:06 PM IST
The eight states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana. Passengers will be allowed to leave after the collection of samples and will have to remain in isolation until they get their reports
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coronavirus cases in several states are showing an upward trend, the top five states being Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.(PTI)
The coronavirus cases in several states are showing an upward trend, the top five states being Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19: These states in India are least affected by 'second wave'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Here's a list of the states where the Covid-19 situation is under control.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Four tigers missing for a year from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:08 AM IST
An official said the tigers may have moved out and gone to Madhya Pradesh. Such movements have been reported earlier too, but the possibility of their death also cannot be ruled out
READ FULL STORY
Close
Param Bir Singh on Wednesday was transferred Home Guard, which is a low-key posting, by the state government.(HT_PRINT)
Param Bir Singh on Wednesday was transferred Home Guard, which is a low-key posting, by the state government.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Sena defends Param Bir Singh in Saamana, says Delhi lobby had a 'grudge'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Shiv Sena in its Saamana editorial on Friday said Param Bir Singh's transfer in relation to the Antilia bomb scare incident does not mean he is guilty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Foreign tourist arrivals will not revive before 2023: Report

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Citing the IATA March survey, Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) said 80% of visitors do not want to travel due to quarantine rules
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image (HT Photo)
Representative Image (HT Photo)
india news

India sees worst Covid-19 spike this year, nearly 40,000 cases in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:18 AM IST
India recorded 39,726 new cases of the viral disease in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Friday morning, taking its infection tally to 11,514,331.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move is expected to reduce pollution, create job opportunities, through the registered scrapping centres, and boost demand for new vehicles. (File photo)
The move is expected to reduce pollution, create job opportunities, through the registered scrapping centres, and boost demand for new vehicles. (File photo)
india news

Here’s all you need to know about the vehicle scrappage policy Gadkari announced

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Gadkari said the absence of a fitness certificate will mean automatic cancellation of registration for commercial vehicles that turn 15. The registration of a private vehicle will be for 20 years, with renewal requiring proof of fitness
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers violate social distancing norms at a bus station in Nagpur on Wednesday, March 17. (ANI)
Passengers violate social distancing norms at a bus station in Nagpur on Wednesday, March 17. (ANI)
india news

At 25,833, Maharashtra reports sharpest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases

By Naresh Kamath
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Maharashtra as well as Mumbai, India’s worst Covid-19-hit state and the city, reported the sharpest one-day spike of 25,833 and 2,877 infections on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Avoid misogynistic comments in sexual offence cases: Here’s what SC told courts

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:18 AM IST
A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and S Ravindra Bhat set aside a July 2020 order of the Madhya Pradesh high court asking a molestation case accused to get a rakhi tied on his wrist by the complainant as a condition for bail
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliament building in New Delhi
Parliament building in New Delhi
india news

Budget session LIVE: No one should doubt Covid-19 vaccines, says health minister

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:04 PM IST
The second and final half of the Budget session began on March 8, and will end on April 8. The first half was held between January 29 and February 13.
READ FULL STORY
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP