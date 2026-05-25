Attacks on Congo facilities, no cases in India so far: Ebola virus outbreak sparks global concern | Updates

As World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 17 declared Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern, countries across the world are stepping up surveillance and preparedness measures to prevent any possible spread of the virus. The work of burying suspected victims is being managed wherever possible by authorities. (REUTERS)

Amid the outbreak, India on Monday reviewed its own preparedness and surveillance systems, with Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda directing authorities to keep screening, testing and monitoring mechanisms fully operational.

Ebola outbreak | Key updates Hospitals attacked as fear spreads in Congo The Ebola outbreak in Congo’s northeastern region is unfolding under difficult conditions, with health workers facing both shortages and security threats. At least three attacks targeting medical facilities have been reported in Ituri province, where the first Ebola cases emerged. Two of those incidents occurred over the weekend at the same hospital, resulting in more than two dozen patients fleeing the facility, news agency Reuters reported.

Also read | Second Ebola treatment center set ablaze in Congo, 18 suspected cases fleeing

The violence has revived memories of the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, during which over 25 health workers were killed in attacks linked to mistrust and armed conflict in the region.

Ebola patient still missing after fleeing hospital 18 Ebola patients escaped from the hospital after the attack, Reuters reported.

Authorities later traced four laboratory results linked to those patients. Three tested negative, while one tested positive for Ebola.

Health officials also said one patient died while attempting to flee.

Also read | WHO holds key meeting after declaring Ebola outbreak in DR Congo a public health emergency

The continued movement of infected patients outside treatment facilities has added to concerns that the virus could spread further in communities already struggling with weak healthcare systems and ongoing violence.

Cases rise across eastern Congo The outbreak appears to have expanded rapidly across eastern Congo over the past few weeks.

More than 900 suspected Ebola cases have now been reported across 11 health zones spanning three eastern provinces, according to official data released by Congo’s health ministry, Bloomberg reported.

Uganda has confirmed new Ebola infections The outbreak was officially declared by Congolese authorities on May 15, though officials believe transmission may have begun several days or even weeks earlier, news agency Associate Press(AP) reported.

Uganda, which shares a border with Congo, has also reported fresh cases linked to the outbreak. On Monday, Ugandan authorities confirmed two new infections, both involving health workers. The country’s total number of cases has now risen to seven.

India steps up screening and surveillance In India, Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday reviewed the country’s preparedness measures amid growing international concern over the outbreak, accrording to a press release.

The government said no Ebola Virus Disease case has been reported in India so far.

During a high-level review meeting with senior officials from the Union Health Ministry, Nadda assessed surveillance systems and directed authorities to ensure that preventive measures remain fully operational.

DGCA issues directives for airlines In an order dated May 22, the DGCA said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued standard operating procedures for health preparedness in view of the outbreak. The order noted that countries bordering the DRC and Uganda, including South Sudan, “have been assessed as being at a high risk of disease transmission.”

(With inputs from agencies)