EC announces by-polls in 15 states, UTs on October 30. Full schedule here

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced by-polls for parliamentary and assembly seats in several states and Union territories (UTs), including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra and West Bengal. The decision to hold by-polls was taken after reviewing the pandemic situation and upon receiving feedback from concerned states and UTs, a press note by the election body read. The by-elections will be held on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2, the poll panel said.

“The Commission has reviewed the situations related to pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold bye-elections to fill vacancies in three (3) Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and thirty (30) vacancies in Assembly Constituencies of various States,” EC said its notification.

List of states and UTs where by-polls to parliamentary seats will be held:

UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Madhya Pradesh - Khandwa

Himachal Pradesh - Mandi

List of states where by-polls to assembly seats will be held:

Andhra Pradesh - Badvel (SC)

Assam - Gossaigaon

Assam - Bhabanipur

Assam - Tamulpur

Assam - Mariani

Assam - Thowra

Bihar - Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)

Bihar - Tarapur

Haryana - Ellenabad

Himachal Pradesh - Fatehpur

Himachal Pradesh - Arki

Himachal Pradesh - Jubbal- Kotkhai

Karnataka - Sindgi

Karnataka - Hangal

Madhya Pradesh - Prithvipur

Madhya Pradesh -Raigaon (SC)

Madhya Pradesh -Jobat (ST)

Maharashtra -Deglur (SC)

Meghalaya - Mawryngkneng (ST)

Meghalaya - Mawphlang (ST)

Meghalaya - Rajabala

Mizoram - Tuirial (ST)

Nagaland - Shamtorr-Chessore (ST)

Rajasthan - Vallabhnagar

Rajasthan - Dhariawad (ST)

Telangana - Huzurabad

West Bengal - Dinhata

West Bengal - Santipur

West Bengal -Khardaha

West Bengal - Gosaba(SC)