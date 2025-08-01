EC announces schedule for Vice President's election, polling on September 9

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the election of the next Vice President. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the election schedule for the Vice President's election. (File Photo)

As per the schedule, the last date for nominations is August 21, while the date of polling is September 9. The results of the election will be announced on the polling day itself, the Election Commission said.

The election was necessitated after the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 22.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," Dhankhar's resignation letter read.

Here is the schedule of the Vice President's election:

Issue of Election Commission’s notification- 7 August, 2025 (Thursday)

Last date for making nominations- 21 August, 2025 (Thursday)

Date for the Scrutiny of nominations- 22 August, 2025 (Friday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures- 25 August, 2025 (Monday)

Date of polling (if necessary)- 9 September, 2025 (Tuesday)

Date of counting (if required)- 9 September, 2025 (Tuesday)

How is the Vice President Elected?

The Vice-President is elected by an electoral college in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote, the Vice President's office website stated.

Also Read: VP Jagdeep Dhankar resigns: How is the Vice President elected?

The Electoral College to elect a person to the office of the Vice-President consists of all members of both Houses of Parliament.

On Thursday, the Election Commission informed that it has completed the preparation and finalised the electoral college list for the upcoming Vice-Presidential Election.

A person cannot be elected as Vice-President unless he:

is a citizen of India;

has completed the age of 35 years, and

is qualified for election as a Rajya Sabha MP.

A person is also not eligible if he holds any office of profit under the central or the state governments or any subordinate local authority.