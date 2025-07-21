VP Jagdeep Dhankar resigns: How is the Vice President elected?

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday, citing medical reasons. He sent his letter of resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, adding that he was stepping down with immediate effect. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar cited health reasons in his letter of resignation.(PTI)

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar said in his letter to the President.

With Dhankar's resignation, the post of India's Vice President, who also acts as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, now lies vacant, setting the stage for a high-stakes election in the coming days. Amid the ongoing political developments, here's a breakdown of how Vice Presidents in India are elected.

According to the Vice President's office website, the Vice-President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting in such election is by secret ballot.

The Electoral College to elect a person to the office of the Vice-President consists of all members of both Houses of Parliament.

Who can be elected as India's Vice President?

A person cannot be elected as Vice-President unless he:

is a citizen of India;

has completed the age of 35 years, and

is qualified for election as a member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

A person is not also eligible if he holds any office of profit under the Government of India or a State Government or any subordinate local authority.

When will the new VP be elected?

According to the Indian government, an election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiry of the term of office of theVice-President is completed before the expiry of the term.

In case a vacancy arises by reasons of death, resignation or removal or otherwise, such as this, the election to fill that vacancy is held as soon as possible after the occurrence.