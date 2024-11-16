Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

EC asks JP Nadda, Mallikarjun Kharge to comment on complaint against their parties

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2024 06:38 PM IST

The ECI asked Nadda and Kharge to comment on the complaint the poll body received against their party's star campaigners.

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday wrote to BJP president JP Nadda and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after their parties filed complaints against each other with the poll body.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Union minister JP Nadda.(ANI)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Union minister JP Nadda.(ANI)

The ECI asked Nadda and Kharge to comment on the complaint received by the poll body against their party's star campaigners and attached a copy to its communication to them.

While BJP had approached the ECI to complain against Rahul Gandhi over his claim that the BJP wanted to "destroy the Constitution", the Congress had complained over some remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in their election speeches.

The poll body has sought a response from both party presidents by 1 pm on November 18.

The ECI also reminded the two of the commission's earlier advisory to them during the Lok Sabha election to keep star campaigners and leaders under check so that public decorum is not flouted and the model code is followed in its letter and spirit during campaigning.

In its letter to Kharge, the poll panel said that the Commission is in receipt of a complaint dated November 11 from the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging violation of provisions of the Model Code of Conduct by Star Campaigners of INC during the canvassing of current elections to Legislative Assemblies of Jharkhand and Maharashtra and several bye-elections.

"I am directed to attach herewith a copy of the complaint dated 11.11.2024 made by Bharatiya Janata Party, a national recognized political party, referred to above with the direction to send your comments to the Commission latest by 1.00 PM on 18.11.2024 (Monday)," the letter said. The poll body also send similar letter to JP Nadda.

Elections for the remaining 38 seats in Jharkhand and 288 seats in Maharashtra will take place on November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //