EC asks JP Nadda, Mallikarjun Kharge to comment on complaint against their parties

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday wrote to BJP president JP Nadda and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after their parties filed complaints against each other with the poll body. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Union minister JP Nadda.(ANI)

The ECI asked Nadda and Kharge to comment on the complaint received by the poll body against their party's star campaigners and attached a copy to its communication to them.

While BJP had approached the ECI to complain against Rahul Gandhi over his claim that the BJP wanted to "destroy the Constitution", the Congress had complained over some remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in their election speeches.

The poll body has sought a response from both party presidents by 1 pm on November 18.

The ECI also reminded the two of the commission's earlier advisory to them during the Lok Sabha election to keep star campaigners and leaders under check so that public decorum is not flouted and the model code is followed in its letter and spirit during campaigning.

In its letter to Kharge, the poll panel said that the Commission is in receipt of a complaint dated November 11 from the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging violation of provisions of the Model Code of Conduct by Star Campaigners of INC during the canvassing of current elections to Legislative Assemblies of Jharkhand and Maharashtra and several bye-elections.

"I am directed to attach herewith a copy of the complaint dated 11.11.2024 made by Bharatiya Janata Party, a national recognized political party, referred to above with the direction to send your comments to the Commission latest by 1.00 PM on 18.11.2024 (Monday)," the letter said. The poll body also send similar letter to JP Nadda.

Elections for the remaining 38 seats in Jharkhand and 288 seats in Maharashtra will take place on November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.