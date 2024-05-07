EC directs X to take down Karnataka BJP's controversial video on Muslims, Rahul Gandhi
These animated videos were posted by the party amid election campaigning.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday asked X to take down animated video posted by the Karnataka leg of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targetting Muslims, which were posted amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Linking the post where BJP aimed to attack the Congress amid the Muslim reservation row, the EC said, “I am directed to inform that post of "BJP4Kamataka" (as mentioned below) is violative of extant legal framework.”
The video in question depicts Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Ttribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) as "eggs" in a basket representing reservation. An animated character of Rahul Gandhi is shown planting another “egg” representing the Muslim community into the same basket. The video suggests that Congress leaders prioritise the Muslim community over SC, ST, and OBCs by allocating more funds to them, symbolized by placing funds into their mouths.
