EC directs X to take down Karnataka BJP's controversial video on Muslims, Rahul Gandhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday asked X to take down animated video posted by the Karnataka leg of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targetting Muslims, which were posted amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI Photo)

Linking the post where BJP aimed to attack the Congress amid the Muslim reservation row, the EC said, “I am directed to inform that post of "BJP4Kamataka" (as mentioned below) is violative of extant legal framework.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The video in question depicts Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Ttribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) as "eggs" in a basket representing reservation. An animated character of Rahul Gandhi is shown planting another “egg” representing the Muslim community into the same basket. The video suggests that Congress leaders prioritise the Muslim community over SC, ST, and OBCs by allocating more funds to them, symbolized by placing funds into their mouths.