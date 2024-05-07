 EC directs X to take down Karnataka BJP's controversial video on Muslims, Rahul Gandhi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
EC directs X to take down Karnataka BJP's controversial video on Muslims, Rahul Gandhi

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
May 07, 2024 06:05 PM IST

These animated videos were posted by the party amid election campaigning.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday asked X to take down animated video posted by the Karnataka leg of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targetting Muslims, which were posted amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI Photo)

Linking the post where BJP aimed to attack the Congress amid the Muslim reservation row, the EC said, “I am directed to inform that post of "BJP4Kamataka" (as mentioned below) is violative of extant legal framework.”

The video in question depicts Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Ttribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) as "eggs" in a basket representing reservation. An animated character of Rahul Gandhi is shown planting another “egg” representing the Muslim community into the same basket. The video suggests that Congress leaders prioritise the Muslim community over SC, ST, and OBCs by allocating more funds to them, symbolized by placing funds into their mouths.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / EC directs X to take down Karnataka BJP's controversial video on Muslims, Rahul Gandhi
