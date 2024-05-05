 Complaint filed against BJP leaders over controversial video depicting Muslims, Rahul Gandhi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Complaint filed against BJP leaders over controversial video depicting Muslims, Rahul Gandhi

ByHT News Desk
May 05, 2024 12:29 PM IST

The Karnataka Congress has formally complained against senior BJP leaders, including J.P. Nadda, for sharing a controversial video on social media.

The Congress party in Karnataka has filed a formal complaint against BJP national president J P Nadda, its IT cell head Amit Malviya, and state unit chief B.Y. Vijayendra for posting a video on social media allegedly aimed at intimidating members of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities.

The video was posted amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations against the Congress government in Karnataka of issuing a "fatwa" overnight to include Muslims in the OBC segment to give them quota benefits. (Screengrab / @BJP4Karnataka)
The video was posted amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations against the Congress government in Karnataka of issuing a "fatwa" overnight to include Muslims in the OBC segment to give them quota benefits. (Screengrab / @BJP4Karnataka)

In a letter to Karnataka's chief electoral officer, Congress leader Ramesh Babu, chairman of the media and communications department of KPCC, pointed to a video shared on the official social media accounts of Karnataka BJP that depicts animated characters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Follow LIVE updates on Lok Sabha election 2024

The video portrays SC, ST, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) as "eggs" in a basket, apparently of reservation. The video goes on to show an animated character of Rahul Gandhi planting another “egg” of the Muslim community in the reservation basket. It depicts Congress leaders favouring the Muslim community over SC, ST, and OBCs by putting more funds into their mouths.

“In the said video, it is projected as though funds are fed into mouth of Muslim Community and that the Muslim Community kicks out SC, ST and OBC community,” Ramesh Babu said.

He alleged that this portrayal not only violates the model code of conduct but also constitutes an offence under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act of 1989.

Read: This Congress' Lok Sabha candidate owns more gold than his spouse

The Congress leader expressed concern that such actions could incite hatred and ill-will among communities, particularly during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in 14 constituencies.

"The video…is nothing but intimidating SC/ST community not to cast vote to Congress. This is clear case of intimidating Sc/St community members and further projecting Sc/St community people in bad light showing them as "Eggs" and being kicked by another religion i.e., Muslims," Ramesh Babu said.

Read: Rahul Gandhi will face defeat wherever he goes: Amit Shah in Gujarat

He also blasted the state-level media monitoring committee for approving the video and questioned the lack of action against its dissemination.

“Hence, it is just and necessary to initiate suitable action,” he added.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Complaint filed against BJP leaders over controversial video depicting Muslims, Rahul Gandhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On