EC officials held over 4,000 meetings in outreach bid

The Election Commission of India (ECI) concluded its “biggest engagement drive with political parties”, conducting 4,719 nationwide meetings with their representatives in a bid to resolve their issues, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Gyanesh Kuma

These meetings were held in accordance with the directives issued by chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on March 4 this year.

In a span of 25 days, a total of 4,719 meetings were held, including 40 by state chief electoral officers (CEOs), 800 by district election officers, and 3,879 by electoral registration officers.The process involved engagements with over 28,000 representatives of political parties nationwide, EC said on Tuesday.

It further said that the engagements were well-received and were aimed at resolving any pending issues at various levels: at the state level with the CEO, district level with the DEO, and at the constituency level by ERO.

EC officials aware of the matter said that the discussions at all three levels were related to deletion of electors from the electoral roll including those deceased; responsibilities of the booth level agents or the political parties representatives, process of filing claims and objections during the electoral roll revision among others.

“An action taken report has been sought from all State/UT CEOs for further assessment and any issue, if unresolved within the existing legal framework, will be taken up by the Commission. These engagements have been well-received by political parties, with active and enthusiastic participation across Assembly Constituencies, districts, and States/UTs,” it said in its release.